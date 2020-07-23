Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged!

AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Demi Lovato is preparing the walk down the aisle!

The actress/singer said “yes” to her boyfriend Max Ehrich‘s proposal after only for months of dating! Max got down on one knee while the two were on the beach in Malibu and he decided to go all-out for the ring … that diamond is HUGE!

Lovato shared the touching aftermath of her proposal on Instagram saying, “I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

She wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

In a gushing aside to her now fiancé, she wrote, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Congrats Demi!

View this post on Instagram

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

RELATED: WATCH: Demi Lovato &amp; Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits on ‘Tonight Show: At Home Edition’

RELATED: Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic

demi lovato

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS
Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged!
 6 hours ago
07.23.20
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album, 'Folklore'
 9 hours ago
07.23.20
Orlando Bloom Honors The Life Of His Dog…
 1 day ago
07.22.20
#PettyBaby: Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump…
 3 days ago
07.20.20
Premiere Of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 - After Party
Jessica Beal & Justin Timberlake Welcome Baby No.…
 4 days ago
07.19.20
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 5 days ago
07.18.20
42 items
New ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Revealed!
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants…
 1 week ago
07.16.20
LA Premiere Of Roadside Attraction's "Judy" - Arrivals
‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Declared Dead At 33
 1 week ago
07.13.20
Actress Kelly Preston Passes Away At 57
 1 week ago
07.13.20
5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s…
 2 weeks ago
07.09.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 2 weeks ago
07.09.20
U.S. Premiere of the documentary film 5B - Arrivals
Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Transgender Movie Role:…
 2 weeks ago
07.07.20
Burn This Opening Arrivals
Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19…
 3 weeks ago
07.06.20
Photos
Close