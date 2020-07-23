Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Controversial Hair

KKMS Daily News 072320

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The Chavez house is divided on J-Si’s hair. Kellie’s daughter is really disappointed. And Nick has a good reason for everyone to wear a mask!

Plus, Trey wants to officially change his nickname.. Ana’s girls night success! And Big Al is changing things up!

kkms daily news

