WATCH: Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ Music Video

As a loyal Swiftie I have been sobbing over how amazing this new album is!

Along with the surprise release of her eighth album Folklore, our queen Taylor Swift has dropped the new video for her single, “Cardigan.” Taylor wrote and directed the video and co-wrote the song with Aaron Dessner.

The beautiful video ends with a shout out to the onset medics and the coronavirus compliance personnel who help her and her crew stay safe as they filmed during a pandemic.

After releasing her video and her new album, Taylor posted on Twitter her inspiration behind the fairytale-like clip and record.

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down,” the star wrote.

On Thursday morning, Taylor announced in separate Instagram posts that her new album and the music video for “Cardigan” would be released at midnight.

“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂,” Swift said of creating the music video amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂

The new album comprises of 16 songs, including “Cardigan,” on the standard edition, as well as a bonus track, “The Lakes.”

If you need me I’m going to be jamming out and memorizing this whole album!

