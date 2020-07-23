One Direction Look Back On 10 Years Since Their Debut: “Grateful”

July 23, 2010 is a very important day for One Direction fans. It’s the day the group formed via The X Factor!

1D was formed by Simon Cowell on the hit UK talent show, pairing Louis Tomlinson with Niall l Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik after each tried out as solo artists. Over the course of the next five year,s, 1D would emerge as one of the biggest bands in the world before going on hiatus in 2016. Zayn left the group, everyone is back to being a solo act but the energy for 1D fans remains the same.

Taking to social media, Styles fondly remembered the group, sharing that he had been “struggling to put into words” in remembering the group and that he was “grateful for everything that’s happened.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life,” he continued. “None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way and for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.”

Tomlinson also shared that the day was “pretty emotions” for him and that he spent most of the morning watching old interviews and performances.

“Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don’t think about how amazing it was,” he added. “@NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik so proud of you all individually.”

Horan tweeted, “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind-blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”

Liam’s message may have been the sweetest as he shared a screenshot of a text he wrote in 2010 that simply said, “I’m in a boy band.”

“What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed,” he explained. “Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me. #10YearsOfOneDirection.”

