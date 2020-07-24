Entertainment News
Britney Spears Has Always Wanted Out Of Conservatorship, According To Her Brother

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

One of Hollywood’s biggest stories is Britney Spears and her conservatorship and now another family member is speaking out.

Bryan Spears, Britney’s brother, was a gust on the As Not Seen On TV podcast and discussed his sister’s legal fight, saying that she “always” wanted out of the conservatorship but doesn’t exactly understand the #FreeBritney movement.

“It’s very frustrating to have… whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating,” Bryan said of his sister’s wishes. “She’s been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it at the beginning that I assume everyone knows the issues that were going on, and now they’ve made some changes and all we can kinda do is hope for the best.”

“I don’t quite know what their meaning is,” he said of the #FreeBritney movement. “I don’t follow it that well. But I am aware that they feel like … maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but I can’t really speak for them.”

The conservatorship, which was established in 2007 following Britney’s mental breakdown, is under scrutiny because most conservatorships don’t last as long as Britney’s has and Britney can request to have it dissolved. Bryan thinks the family made the right choice establishing it for his sister and that they’ve worked “together as a family” to keep it going when their father, James Spears oversaw it.

“In the beginning, it was hard,” he admitted. “I mean, normal fights, normal ‘alright, I’m mad at you for a week’ family stuff, but nothing ever major where everyone quits speaking. We haven’t ever had that. I think he’s the done the best he could given the situation he was put in.”

