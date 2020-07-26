News
HomeNews

Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, Visits ER for 10-Minutes

Yeezy still isn't out of the woods.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Ann...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

It seems like Kanye West‘s mind is refocusing, maybe. The multi-hyphenate rapper has apologized to Kim Kardashian over what many consider to be some appalling and asinine comments—even if they were the result of a bipolar episode.

Just as where the insensitive comments occurred, Yeezy took to Twitter to ask his wife for forgiveness.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” tweeted West on Saturday (July 26). “I did not cover her like she has covered me.To [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

West tweet refers to the fact despite his incendiary commentary that includes him accusing her of cheating on him with Meek Mill (which the Philadelphia rapper vehemently denies), she issued a statement showing nothing but support for her husband, and seeking empathy for the bipolar disorder that has him acting recklessly in public.

However, let’s not think that West is back to normal just yet. Hours before he was tweeting about how he could beat Joe Biden in write-in ballots in the 2020 Presidential election.

Also worth mentioning is that West reportedly visited a local hospital’s ER in Wyoming to deal with his anxiety.

TMZ reports Yeezy went to the hospital but left because he felt there were too many people. An ambulance is said to have been dispatched to his home, where EMT’s took his vitals and determined he was safe.

 

 

Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, Visits ER for 10-Minutes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West , kim kardashian

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Greek Citizens!
 12 hours ago
07.27.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 5, 2011
Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
07.25.20
Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19, Months After…
 2 days ago
07.25.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Britney Spears Has Always Wanted Out Of Conservatorship,…
 3 days ago
07.24.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ Music Video
 4 days ago
07.24.20
28th Annual ARIA Awards 2014 - Backstage
One Direction Looks Back On 10 Years After…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS
Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged!
 5 days ago
07.23.20
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album, 'Folklore'
 5 days ago
07.23.20
Orlando Bloom Honors The Life Of His Dog…
 5 days ago
07.22.20
#PettyBaby: Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
Premiere Of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 - After Party
Jessica Beal & Justin Timberlake Welcome Baby No.…
 1 week ago
07.19.20
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 1 week ago
07.18.20
42 items
New ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Revealed!
 2 weeks ago
07.17.20
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants…
 2 weeks ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close