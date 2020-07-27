Entertainment News
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Greek Citizens!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now Greek Citizens!

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, confirmed the celebrity couple’s news in an Instagram post. In the post, he shared a photo of him with the couple flashing their Greek passports along with the caption, “@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens! 🇬🇷👍

 

Why Greece? One might ask. Well the couple have often spent vacations in Greece. The two are also Greek Orthodox and Wilson is of Greek ancestry. They even recently celebrated Hanks’ 64th Birthday in Greece–which was July 9.

Prior to their vacation–in March–the couple announced they had tested positive for Coronavirus while in Australia. After self isolating for two weeks they  returned to their California home and had both recovered from the virus.

Tom Hanks and Wife, Rita Wilson, Test Positive for Coronavirus

Happy Anniversary! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun on Greek Baecation

