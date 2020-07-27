According to TMZ the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together!

The 24-year-old Turner gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at a Los Angeles hospital. The couple named the child Wila.

While the pregnancy rumors surface early this year, the couple–who tied the knot in 2019–kept the baby news a secret until Turner was spotted in May with her full baby bump.

Congrats to the Jonas Family!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl, Wila! was originally published on radionowindy.com

