Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl, Wila!

According to TMZ the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together!
The 24-year-old Turner gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at a Los Angeles hospital. The couple named the child Wila.
While the pregnancy rumors surface early this year, the couple–who tied the knot in 2019–kept the baby news a secret until Turner was spotted in May with her full baby bump.
Congrats to the Jonas Family!
