Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl, Wila!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

According to TMZ the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together!

The 24-year-old Turner gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at a Los Angeles hospital. The couple named the child Wila.

While the pregnancy rumors surface early this year, the couple–who tied the knot in 2019–kept the baby news a secret until Turner was spotted in May with her full baby bump.

Congrats to the Jonas Family!

