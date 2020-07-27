Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: Bad Breath Mood Killer

Love Letters To Kellie

Kidd Nation

You’ve stressed but he won’t take care of that mouth… What should you do with stink breath? He’s a repeat offender but you love him! Should you forgive him for cheating?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Love Letters To Kellie: Do We Have To Call Off Our Engagement?

