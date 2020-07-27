KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s Very Revealing Gift

Kellie wasn’t upset by her anniversary gift, but she is taken aback by what it shows… Big Al’s disappointing bedroom. And Chloe chimes in with some breaking news!

Plus, Nick’s happy moment was quickly ruined. Ana’s friendly competition took a fierce turn. And Kinsey wasn’t a fan!

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Is Raf***a A Curse Word?

KKMS Daily News: Controversial Hair

KKMS Daily News: The S’mores Debate

Also On Radio Now 92.1: