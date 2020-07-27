H-Town
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Haters On IG Live Over Shooting Incident: "I Didn't Deserve To Get Shot" [VIDEO]

In an emotional Instagram Live session, Megan Thee Stallion revealed more details about the night she was shot in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old rapper said that she was shot in both feet and needed to have surgery.

“Y’all been the ones helping me get through this,” Meg said to her fans. “I was shot, in both of my feet … I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the sh*t taken out, get the bullets taken out. It was super scary … it was just the worst experience of my life.”

She added, “It’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about … it was nothing for y’all to make up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot, cause I didn’t do sh*t. And thank God the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons. I know my Daddy, my Momma, my Granny all looked out for me on that one.”

After Megan was shot, she was transported to a local hospital for surgery. She then went on social media days later to inform fans and the general public that she was shot and that the incident was an intentional attack against her. Despite her own admissions, rumors began to spread painting her as the aggressor in the situation, that “she must have done something to get shot” crowd. Meg quickly pulled those individuals and skeptics to the side as well during her Live session.

“I wasn’t protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak,” Megan said. “That’s not no sh*t you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about and that’s a lot of y’all muthaf*ckin problem. Y’all take y’all whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a f*ckin’ diary and that’s not, that’s not me. So, f*ck y’all and them fake ass blogs and y’all fake ass sources and my fake ass friends.”

Meg went on to remark about how she’s still grieving the loss of her mother and grandmother.

“Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents. My momma was my best friend—I’m still not really over that. So you kind of try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think are making you happy,” she said while holding back tears. “I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people and other people wasn’t ready to give good energy to me.”

You can watch the full Live below.

