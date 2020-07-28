Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

KKMS Daily News: Annoying Kid Songs

KKMS Daily News 072820

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Nick’s kids just discovered something super annoying. Kellie set a goal but did she accomplish it? And Ana only has one thing on the brain.

Plus, the Kidd Kraddick adage is true! Do not buy a house! And why did J-Si have to sleep on the couch last night?

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s Very Revealing Gift

KKMS Daily News: Is Raf***a A Curse Word?

KKMS Daily News: Controversial Hair

kkms daily news

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Greek Citizens!
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 5, 2011
Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Passes Away At…
 3 days ago
07.25.20
Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19, Months After…
 3 days ago
07.25.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Britney Spears Has Always Wanted Out Of Conservatorship,…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ Music Video
 4 days ago
07.24.20
28th Annual ARIA Awards 2014 - Backstage
One Direction Looks Back On 10 Years After…
 5 days ago
07.24.20
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS
Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged!
 5 days ago
07.23.20
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album, 'Folklore'
 5 days ago
07.23.20
Orlando Bloom Honors The Life Of His Dog…
 6 days ago
07.22.20
#PettyBaby: Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
Premiere Of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 - After Party
Jessica Beal & Justin Timberlake Welcome Baby No.…
 1 week ago
07.19.20
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 1 week ago
07.18.20
42 items
New ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Revealed!
 2 weeks ago
07.17.20
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants…
 2 weeks ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close