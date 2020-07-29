Love Letters To Kellie: Not To Be Judgy BUT…

Kellie rant alert! She’s not judging… She’s just saying! Plus, an ultimate bro code violation!

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Bad Breath Mood Killer

Love Letters To Kellie: Do We Have To Call Off Our Engagement?

Love Letters To Kellie: Shift In Marriage After Drastic Weight Loss

Also On Radio Now 92.1: