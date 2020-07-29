2020 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” (Pop TV)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, “Collaboration” (FX Networks)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, “On The Run” (FX Networks)

Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, “Ghosts” (FX Networks)

Tony McNamara, The Great, “The Great” (Hulu)

Michael Shur, The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

Peter Morgan, The Crown, “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Miki Johnson, Ozark, “Fire Pink” (Netflix)

Chris Mundy, Ozark, “All In” (Netflix)

John Shiban, Ozark, “Boss Fight” (Netflix)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” (AMC)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (AMC)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, “Shirley” (FX Networks)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People, “Episode 3” (Hulu)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, “Episode 1” (Netflix)

Anna Winger, Unorthodox, “Part 1” (Netflix)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

John Mulaney and Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)