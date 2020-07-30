Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Producer Trey Sings To The Baby

KKMS Daily News 073020

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Kellie had an embarrassing moment in front of her mom. Chloe picked a college for all of the wrong reasons…

Plus, Ana encourages Kinsey to bring it to the next level. Trey is a daddy diva. And Part-Time Justin can’t keep up with his story!

Close