Chainsmokers Concert in the Hamptons Is Under Investigation!

ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1

Risking catching COVID for The Chainsmokers is certainly a choice. It’s debatable if that choice is actually a good one.

New York authorities are investigating a drive-in concert in the Hamptons this weekend that appeared to violate the state’s social distancing guidelines.

On Saturday, The Chainsmokers performed at the Safe & Sound mini festival in the Hamptons. It was supposed to be a “drive-in music experience” where the concertgoers (some who spent up to $25,000 for a ticket) could watch the stage from spaced-out areas near their cars. It was a great idea, but concertgoers crowded the stage and didn’t stay socially distant.

The event page advertised the concert, headlined by The Chainsmokers, as a socially distanced drive-in benefit concert that would allow 600 vehicles. All non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people are currently banned in the state, with a maximum fine of $1,000 for violating social distancing rules.

Governor Andrew Cuomo caught wind of the irresponsible gathering and tweeted that he was “appalled” by videos from the concert that “show egregious social distancing violations” and that the state has “no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.”

And in a letter to Jay Schneiderman, the supervisor of the Southampton town, New York’s health commissioner, Howard A. Zucker, said, “I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.”

People all over the internet were appalled with the decisions made:

