Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn Mask” After Recent Bout With COVID-19

Actor Bryan Cranston is the latest Hollywood celeb to speak out after a battle with COVID-19.

The Breaking Bad and Network star shared a video on social media of him donating plasma for research and encouraging people to wear a mask. Cranston says he got over COVID a “little while ago” and complained then of having mild symptoms such as “slight headache, tightness of chest and lost all taste and smell.”

He wrote, “Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Stay well. BC.”

Watch Cranston’s message below.

