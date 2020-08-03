News
HomeNews

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Working It Out Via A Vacation, Allegedly

Some pandemic vacations are necessary?

Source: 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Where: New York, New York, United States When: 29 Aug 2016 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Hey, no one said marriage is easy. Sources say Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are doing their best to work out their allegedly strained relationship.

We’re looking at their struggle through the prison of the jig considering Kim is a reality star on her third marriage while Yeezy has clearly been going through a bipolar episode in plain view of the public.

According to TMZ, the couple is trying to salvage things before too much damage is done by going on vacation.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … the couple decided to jump on a jet Sunday and take a private family vacation to try and work things out. We’re told the trip was something the couple discussed when Kim visited Kanye in an emotional trip to Wyoming last weekend.

As of late … things between Kim and Kanye have been icy. They hadn’t seen each other much at all for months … Yeezy was doing his thing at the ranch and Kim’s been taking care of their four young children.

Kanye said during his South Carolina rally he asked Kim for a divorce last year and he raised the subject of divorce several times at the event. We’re told it’s something that has definitely been discussed.

Despite West bring up the D-word on multiple occasions, when Kim finally broke her silence she offered nothing but support for her hubby, while making sure to stress that helping someone dealing with mental illness is quite difficult.

Since then friends like Dave Chappelle and Damon Dash have come through to support Yeezy in Cody, Wyoming. But when Kim finally came through, they had a reportedly teary-eyed a sit down at a local Wendy’s.

Then to add to the struggle, Kanye West is still trying to get on Presidential ballots (Ohio, West Virginia, et. al) for what anyone with sense can see is a doomed campaign.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Working It Out Via A Vacation, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West , kim kardashian

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 22 hours ago
08.03.20
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 4 days ago
07.31.20
bryan cranston
Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
Taylor Swift Takes Immediate Action After A Designer…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
2020 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees
 6 days ago
07.30.20
Chainsmokers Concert in the Hamptons Is Under Investigation!
 7 days ago
07.31.20
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Greek Citizens!
 1 week ago
07.27.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 5, 2011
Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Passes Away At…
 1 week ago
07.25.20
Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19, Months After…
 1 week ago
07.25.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Britney Spears Has Always Wanted Out Of Conservatorship,…
 2 weeks ago
07.24.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ Music Video
 2 weeks ago
07.24.20
28th Annual ARIA Awards 2014 - Backstage
One Direction Looks Back On 10 Years After…
 2 weeks ago
07.24.20
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS
Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged!
 2 weeks ago
07.23.20
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album, 'Folklore'
 2 weeks ago
07.23.20
Photos
Close