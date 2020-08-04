Turn Up Fashion Advice

Some fall fashion tips from the best!
Plus, check out Part-Time Justin’s Good Morning Cocktail. The “See Ya Later Alligator”… Because you are going to be gone after one!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 part 151 Rum
- 1 part Sour Apple Pucker
- 1 part Melon Liquor
- 1 part Pineapple Juice
- Shake well w/ ice
- Strain into glass with ice
- Top with Sprite
