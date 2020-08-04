Okay future stars of the music industry, Reebok and Khalid are ready to give someone the chance of a lifetime and give a very lucky person the chance to become the “Lovely” singer’s apprentice.

Reebok and Khalid have kicked off their “Write Your Legacy” contest which allows anyone living in the U.S. to submit a 2 minute video to in which they explain what they want their legacy to be and blessing Khalid with a sample of their singing skills. The lucky winner of the contest won’t just be bestowed with two 60 minute singing and songwriting virtual workshops with Khalid and his producers, Denis Kosiak and Khyrie Tyler, but they’ll also receive a cool $10,000 to kickstart their career along with a year’s worth of Reebok attire.

Khalid explained why he was happy to be a part of the contest saying he knows how important it is for artists to get a helping hand to get their career off the ground.

“The voices of young people need to be heard and amplified,” said Khalid via a press statement. “For me and so many other young artists, music isn’t just a form of self-expression, it is our life, it is our air, it is who we are, it is how we breath and it is how we share our stories with the future. I am thrilled to help an upcoming artist find their voice and write their own legacy.”

The contest ends on August 18th with the winner being notified on September 1.

Anyone living in the U.S. and interested in taking the chance of lifetime can submit their videos to Reebok.com/legacy.

Good luck and God speed to all who enter. We’re rooting for y’all.

Reebok & Khalid Kick Off “Write Your Legacy” Contest For Aspiring Singers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: