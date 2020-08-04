News
HomeNews

Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lil Yachty & More Rally To Save TikTok

Despite the threat of TikTok being possibly banned by Donald Trump, the social media platform's most popular users, not named Jason Derulo, are still posting and rallying behind the Chinese-owned app.

Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty & Lizzo Rallying Behind TikTok

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

While Microsoft is working at breakneck speed to finalize a deal to purchase TikTok to keep it operating in the United States, some of music’s biggest names are rallying to save the social media platform.

Despite the threat of TikTok being possibly banned by Donald Trump, the social media platform’s most popular users, not named Jason Derulo, are still posting and rallying behind the Chinese-owned app. Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, Lizzo, DJ Dillon Francis, and more have all continued to show their support for the troubled app in their own unique ways.

Lil Nas X who till this day still has the biggest TikTok hit of all-time, voiced his support on Twitter with a straight to point message screaming:

“free my n*gga tik tok”

Lizzo, who also could thank TikTok for helping her music career become the force it is still posting on the platform regularly. Irn her latest post, the “Truth Hurts” crafter can be seen doing some impressive hand choreography to Jasiah’s single “Crisis.”

@lizzo

POV I been working on this TikTok all day and I ask u to watch me

♬ Crisis – Jasiah

Lil Yachty loves TikTok and uses the app to show off goofy personality. In a recent post that he shared with his TikTok followers, Lil Boat hilariously pleads with Trump to leave the social media platform alone.

Trump plz don’t take TikTok away from me… it’s the only app I can be myself publicly on.”

@lilyachty

Trump plz don’t take TikTok away from me… it’s the only app I can be myself publicly on #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – reggiefisher15

Last but not least, DJ Dillon Francis who posts multiple videos daily dropped one, in particular, meditating to the Halo theme song while hoping Microsoft will save the day. He also urged his followers to interact with the video to “help save TikTok.”

@dillonfrancis

please don’t let us down Microsoft

♬ Halo Theme – L’Orchestra Cinematique

With these prominent artists backing the app, TikTok has a strong case to stay. BUT they might want to fix a glaring issue, and that is Black users complaining about being censored.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lil Yachty & More Rally To Save TikTok  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tiktok

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 21 hours ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 21 hours ago
08.04.20
Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee…
 2 days ago
08.04.20
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 2 days ago
08.03.20
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 5 days ago
07.31.20
bryan cranston
Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
Taylor Swift Takes Immediate Action After A Designer…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
2020 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees
 7 days ago
07.30.20
Chainsmokers Concert in the Hamptons Is Under Investigation!
 1 week ago
07.31.20
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Greek Citizens!
 1 week ago
07.27.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 5, 2011
Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Passes Away At…
 2 weeks ago
07.25.20
Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19, Months After…
 2 weeks ago
07.25.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Britney Spears Has Always Wanted Out Of Conservatorship,…
 2 weeks ago
07.24.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ Music Video
 2 weeks ago
07.24.20
Photos
Close