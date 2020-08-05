Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You Off TikTok

Instagram Reels

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

As TikTok‘s future remains in limbo, Instagram announced on Wednesday (August 5) the launch of its latest feature for its more than one billion+ user base: Reels.

Rolling out in over 50 countries including the U.S., India, Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K. and others, Reels’ major focus is geared towards content creators rather than everyday users. It will allow users to create 15-second videos using editing tools that are embedded within IG’s camera, include music from a giant library of songs (see the library of songs made available in your IG stories) and it differs from TikTok thanks to IG’s augmented reality effects.

If you want to find your Reel, it will live in a dedicated space within the Explore tab called the Stage. What may be Reels initial detriment is that unlike TikTok, Instagram doesn’t have a “share” button.

Are you going to be hoping on Reels? Let us know!

RELATED: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lil Yachty &amp; More Rally To Save TikTok

RELATED: Breland Breaks Down How He’s Social Distancing, TikTok Love, Playlist Faves &amp; More [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Instagram Reels
Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You…
 6 hours ago
08.05.20
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee…
 2 days ago
08.04.20
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 2 days ago
08.03.20
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 5 days ago
07.31.20
bryan cranston
Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
Taylor Swift Takes Immediate Action After A Designer…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
2020 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees
 1 week ago
07.30.20
Chainsmokers Concert in the Hamptons Is Under Investigation!
 1 week ago
07.31.20
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Greek Citizens!
 1 week ago
07.27.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 5, 2011
Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Passes Away At…
 2 weeks ago
07.25.20
Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19, Months After…
 2 weeks ago
07.25.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Britney Spears Has Always Wanted Out Of Conservatorship,…
 2 weeks ago
07.24.20
Photos
Close