YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI

Things aren’t looking to good for Youtuber Jake Paul.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Jake Paul’s Calabasas home was searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation related to “allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” according to E! News.

On May 30, 2020, Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after illegally entering the Scottsdale Fashion Mall and remaining in the mall after participating in what police say was an unlawful riot. After police shut down the the protest and participants were asked to leave, Paul stayed in the mall.

Paul’s attorney told E! News , “We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation.”

Paul has not spoken about the search himself.

Source: E! News

YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI  was originally published on radionowindy.com

