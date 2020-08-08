H-Town
Two New COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open Today

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee as well as St. John Missionary Baptist Church and The Lighthouse Church have announced the opening over two new faith community COVID-19 testing locations.

Testing is open at St. John Missionary (2702 Emancipation Avenue, Houston TX 77004) from 10 AM to 5 PM with no charge and no pre-registration required. Testing is open at The Lighthouse Church (6650 Rankin Rd, Humble TX 77396) from 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, August 8 and from 9 AM to 4 PM on Monday, August 10th.

There will be special giveaways and mask distribution at both locations. These are the 22nd and 23rd COVID-19 testing sites to be established in Houston through a partnership with United Memorial Medical Center.

As of August 7, there are currently 128,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southeast, Texas. Although there have been over 73,000 recoveries from the virus, sadly more than 1,400 people have lost their lives in the region.

Two New COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open Today  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

COVID-19

