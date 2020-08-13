News
Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba Week”

Rest in Peace, Kobe and Gianna...

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro 1

Source: Nike Basketball / Nike Basketball

It feels like forever since the world was shocked by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant (it’s only been months) and while the Black Mamba has had homage paid to him in various ways, Nike’s continuing the trend by introducing an entire week dedicated to the memory and legacy of the legendary Laker.

Yesterday Nike announced that in one week it will be kicking off “Mamba Week” which will entail of a week of programing and retail releases of merch which will honor and celebrate Kobe Bryant’s illustrious 20-year career in the NBA.

During Mamba Week, Nike will champion Kobe’s legacy and the Mamba Mentality that so fittingly represents the athlete and the man through three key efforts: providing a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, amplifying Kobe’s message through the Mamba League and extending Kobe’s legacy of inspiration and innovation through select Kobe products.

Looking to continue helping kids living in poverty the million dollar donation from Nike to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation will serve to further Kobe’s goal of keeping kids active and putting them on a path to success in life.

And of course the week will see more releases of the Nike Kobe Protro kicks along with limited edition Kobe Lakers jerseys that he wore when he was out on the hardwood carving out his legacy. Y’all know those are going to go like hotcakes whenever they drop.

Are you going to be picking up Kobe merch come “Mamba Week”? Let us know in the comments.

