The more Travis Scott branches out and collaborates with different industries of business the more we’re convinced he is in fact the new head of Hip-Hop’s division of the Illuminati (sorry, Jay).

Of course we’re kidding, but word has begun to spread that Cactus Jack is about to get in on a new venture with everyone’s favorite childhood fast-food restaurant, McDonald’s, and pictures of some merch have already leaked online to support the rumors. The collection seems to include a jacket, beanie, and even a yellow umbrella (we got our eyes on that) and will feature both the McDonalds logo and Cactus Jack emblem on them.

Watch this sellout quickfast regardless of the slander heads might receive for walking around like they just got off of work at Mickey D’s.

Though it seems like it’s only an apparel collection at the moment, rumors also say that some of McDonald’s items will come packaged in their original packets and cups with “Cactus Jack” on them instead of their customary “M.”

As for when the clothes will be releasing, word has it that the collection should be releasing this September. Just in time for kids to return to school looking like essential workers and running the risk of catching the Coronavirus like real-life McDonalds employees.

A Travis Scott Mcdonald's collab is rumored to be in the works for a September release. Unfortunately, sneakers are not releasing only apparel. Marketing promotion is set to start soon. pic.twitter.com/LoWLD099P6 — Preme Profits (@Premeprofits) August 11, 2020

Travis Scott & McDonalds To Release A Capsule Collection? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: