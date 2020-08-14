Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You Killed Your G*ddamn Husband”

The claws is out...

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The response to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” has been sort of a mixed bag with some people praising the collaboration and others, well, not so much.

But we bet no one saw Tiger King “villain” Carole Baskin hoping on the “WAP” slander bandwagon and not for sexualizing women or anything like that, but for using tigers in her video. Unfortunately for the Tiger King co-star, Cardi B had a little time and not only put her in her place, but reminded everyone of her alleged crime.

The HuffPost is reporting that Cardi responded to Baskin telling Entertainment Weekly that she felt Cardi and Megan used tigers that were likely abused in order to be tamed for their visuals to “WAP” and worried that would just lead to more animal cruelty for future visual projects.

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image, and that doesn’t happen in the wild. It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps,” said Baskin, who added that “big cat pimps” make a living from “beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.” 

Who knew Carole Baskin even watched Hip-Hop videos? Just sayin.’

When asked about Baskin’s take on her clip, Cardi said she wouldn’t even humor ol’ girl saying “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” and then adding “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your g*ddamn husband.”

Well, Tiger King did make seem like Baskin did kill her husband and fed him to tigers in order to inherit his property and make be set for life. But that’s just everyone’s humble opinion though. It should be worth nothing that Cardi B was ready to help tiger abuser Joe King get sprung from prison, so maybe that’s why Carole’s got her eye on the Bronx rapper and the moves she’s making.

Watch ya back, Cardi. You may have wolves but Carole’s got tigers!

Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You Killed Your G*ddamn Husband”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Cardi B , carole baskin

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 2 days ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 2 days ago
08.13.20
YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI
 1 week ago
08.06.20
Instagram Reels
Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You…
 2 weeks ago
08.05.20
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 2 weeks ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 2 weeks ago
08.04.20
Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee…
 2 weeks ago
08.04.20
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 2 weeks ago
08.03.20
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 2 weeks ago
07.31.20
bryan cranston
Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.20
Taylor Swift Takes Immediate Action After A Designer…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.20
2020 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
Chainsmokers Concert in the Hamptons Is Under Investigation!
 3 weeks ago
07.31.20
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Greek Citizens!
 3 weeks ago
07.27.20
Photos
Close