Brian has some stiff competition this week! Meet Taryn, who is so into this show… she has TWO Friends tattoos!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE ULTIMATE FRIENDS TRIVIA

Ultimate Friends Trivia Round 4: Karen vs. Brian [VIDEO]

Ultimate Friends Trivia Round 3: Miranda vs. Brian [VIDEO]

Ultimate ‘Friends’ Trivia Round 2: Christine vs. Brian [WATCH]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: