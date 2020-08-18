Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Madlibs!

Turn Up Tuesday 081820

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this tasty drink and a fun round of mad libs. Get the Bone Apple Tea cocktail recipe below!

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Parts Gin
  • 1 Part Apple Juice
  • 1 Part Honey Rosemary Syrup (1/2 cup of boiling water, 3 rosemary stems, 1/2 cup of honey)
  • 3/4 Part Lemon Juice
  • Shake well with ice
  • Serve over rocks
  • Garnish with apple slice and rosemary stem

