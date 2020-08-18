Turn Up Madlibs!

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this tasty drink and a fun round of mad libs. Get the Bone Apple Tea cocktail recipe below!

VIDEO

AUDIO

PHOTO

INGREDIENTS

2 Parts Gin

1 Part Apple Juice

1 Part Honey Rosemary Syrup (1/2 cup of boiling water, 3 rosemary stems, 1/2 cup of honey)

3/4 Part Lemon Juice

Shake well with ice

Serve over rocks

Garnish with apple slice and rosemary stem

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS

Turn Up Fashion Advice

Turn Up Your Pickle Juice And Your Wordplay!

Turn Up Your Brunch

Also On Radio Now 92.1: