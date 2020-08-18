Entertainment News
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé Cover

Everyone stay CALM! The aca-gods have blessed us with a Pitch Perfect cast reunion!!!

The stars of “Pitch Perfect” reunited Monday to raise funds for relief efforts around the globe.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Hailee Steinfeld reunited as the Barden Bellas to absolutely crush a cover of Beyoncé’s 2011 hit “Love on Top” to raise donations for UNICEF.

The international charity has launched aide efforts to support children in Beirut following a massive chemical blast earlier this month. The organization is also raising funds to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

