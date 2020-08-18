News
HomeNews

Kendall Jenner Is Seemingly Entangled With NBA Baller Devin Booker

The Kardashians strike again.

Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat

Source: Pool / Getty

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly an item.

According to TMZ, the model didn’t stay single for long after she split from longtime boyfriend Ben Simmons after the Booker and Jenner were spotted continuing to kick it post-bubble in Malibu getting dog food for Devin Booker’s dog. Two days after being spotted together outside Nobu in Malibu, the 24-year-old supermodel was seen Monday running errands with the Phoenix Suns point guard, 23, and his pitbull Haven, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

The gossip site reports that two have been inseparable since the Phoenix Suns were bounced from the NBA Bubble last week resuming the rumored romance at an even stronger pace now. Jenner and Booker reportedly first linked earlier this year, but the dating rumors were quickly squelched after a source close to Booker told Entertainment Tonight in May that Booker and Jenner were “absolutely not dating.”

It appears that the two aren’t concerned about being on the low anymore after being spotted on vacation together prior to the restart of the NBA season in Sedona, California, and post Suns elimination on a beach catching some cute couple time.

View this post on Instagram

rum punch with my name on it

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

While many are excited about Kendall’s budding new romance, many are giving the Kardashian brood the side-eye after encouraging the new relationship with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, ex boo after the crew berated Woods online for allegedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Jenner’s half-sister Khloé Kardashian.

While Booker nor Jenner have publicly confirmed their relationship, that’s not stopping the two from dropping clues. Last month, Jenner and Booker continued to fuel speculation about the nature of their relationship after posting similar shots to Instagram.

Kendall Jenner Is Seemingly Entangled With NBA Baller Devin Booker  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Devin Booker , kendall jenner

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 5 days ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 6 days ago
08.13.20
YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI
 2 weeks ago
08.06.20
Instagram Reels
Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You…
 2 weeks ago
08.05.20
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 2 weeks ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 2 weeks ago
08.04.20
Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee…
 2 weeks ago
08.04.20
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 2 weeks ago
08.03.20
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.20
bryan cranston
Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
Taylor Swift Takes Immediate Action After A Designer…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
2020 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
Chainsmokers Concert in the Hamptons Is Under Investigation!
 3 weeks ago
07.31.20
Photos
Close