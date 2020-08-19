News
News

Hot Or Not? LeBron James Reveals ‘Space Jam 2’ Basketball Uniforms

Tune Squad back.

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

One of the most heralded animated movies in history is about to get revisited in a major way. LeBron James has just given the world a sneak peak of the vibes for Space Jam 2.

As spotted on Deadline the NBA champion made the news for some of his off the court efforts. On Tuesday, August 18 he unveiled the official basketball uniforms for the upcoming sequel to the 1996 classic. “Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰 Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. 🙏🏾 Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter 🤜🏾🤛🏾 #JustkidsfromAKRON👑” he wrote.

The creative features his business partner Maverick Carter doing the formal reveal. “We wanted to give you all a sneak peak at our family member, our leader, Mr. LeBron James in his very new uniform that he is wearing representing the Tune Squad that will be seen in the movie. I hope you enjoy”.

The gear shines with a turquoise and orange color scheme with the signature Warner Brothers Pictures rings at the left chest and hip. Additionally the Tune Squad logo lives on the front chest with the Nike and LeBron James trademarks at each side of the arm hole. Lastly the Los Angeles Laker starter wears the number 6.

Space Jam 2 is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Photo: Michael Hickey

Hot Or Not? LeBron James Reveals ‘Space Jam 2’ Basketball Uniforms  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lebron james , space jam 2

