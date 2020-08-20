KKMS Daily News: Big Al’s Lonely House

Part-Time Justin was busted and put on blast! Kellie binged and begged. And will Big Al make the connection that he really wants?

When life hands you trunk bananas… what do you make? Trey’s coming in hot from the sports center. And will the problem at the Chavez household ever get fixed?

VIDEO

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Laundry Problem News

KKMS Daily News: Blossoming Singing Career

KKMS Daily News: Our Color Readings

Also On Radio Now 92.1: