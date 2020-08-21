Entertainment News
'Full House' Actress Lori Luaghlin (aka Aunt Becky) Sentenced To Two Months In Jail For College Admissions Scam

Lori Loughlin, the Full House actress and one of the last celebrities involved with the college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood as well as education, was sentenced Friday (August 21).

Loughlin agreed to a plea deal in May and via Zoom Friday, she was sentenced to two months in jail for her role in an attempt to pass off her daughters as athletes to be enrolled at the University of Southern California. She’ll have to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. She will also have two years of supervised release after completing her prison term..

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to a harsher term of five months in prison after a federal judge accepted his plea deal with prosecutors. He’ll have to pay a $250,000 fine due in 60 days, complete 250 hours of community service and will have to self-surrender 90 days from Friday.

Each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, admitting that they hired a consultant, William “Rick” Singer and paid him $500,000 to get their daughters, a pair of YouTube sensations, admitted to USC as fake crew recruits.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in a short statement during the hearing. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

