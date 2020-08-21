KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Kids Are Angles?

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Ana shares her healthy snack of choice! J-Si shares his school struggles. And who is to blame for this big mess up?

Plus, these stories are putting a smile on our face! One couple didn’t let their wedding reception go to waste. And guess who will be here any day?!

