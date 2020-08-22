Tropical Disturbances Laura & Marco: Here’s What We Know So Far

H-Town
You see the image above? That’s how a hurricane system typically looks after it forms in the Atlantic and then circulates to the Gulf of Mexico.

Now with a pair of tropical disturbances in the Gulf, we have a bit of weather history. Named Laura and Marco, the 13th and 14th disturbances of the season are the first to ever form at the exact same time in the Gulf of Mexico.

Current projections have Marco officially being named a hurricane around Monday (August 24) and then most likely landfall would be made on Tuesday (August 25). Laura would be a Category 1 hurricane by August 26, and pushing close towards the Mississippi River and pushing it towards the Texas/Louisiana border. The potential impact for Laura arrives around Thursday (August 27) and Friday (August 28). At the moment, expect plenty of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

So what should you do? Follow all hurricane preparedness measures. The path and severity of Marco and Laura are unclear but it is more than likely that Texas is expecting to be impacted.

    • Add new supplies to your preparation kit.
      • Water, batteries, flashlights and first aid kits are common in hurricane preparedness kits but in the midst of COVID-19, get extra masks, hand sanitizer and soap.
    • Stay locked in to local newscasts. We’ll be giving you the latest information on storms and what to do as well as high-water areas should things get severe.

