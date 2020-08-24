BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million Views In 24 Hours

Still need proof BTS is the biggest group in the world?

On Thursday night (August 20), the group releasd their brand new music video “Dynamite,” a history-making feat because it is BTS’ first ever single sung entirely in English. In the first 24 hours, the BTS Army loved every single second of it.

On Sunday (August 23), Variety confirmed that BTS had not only broken their own YouTube records in terms of first-day viewing, they broke all of YouTube’s first-day viewing records as well. By Sunday, “Dynamite” had garnered over 101 million views in its first 24 hours.

The previous record holder was anotehr K-Pop group, BLACKPINK whose “How You Like That” set the mark only two months ago with 86.3 million views. At the moment, “Dynamite” has over 170 million views since its August 20 release, meaning more records are potentially in store for BTS to break.

