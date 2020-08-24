Love Letters To Kellie: The COVID Rut

One couple just can’t pull themselves out of this Covid rut… Plus, can you get past an affair if you never even acknowledge it? And how do you handle an overbearing and unfair MIL?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Let Her Go!

Love Letters To Kellie: Punished For A Previous Relationship Crime

Love Letters To Kellie: Can’t Get Him Out Of My Head

Also On Radio Now 92.1: