TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App Ban

TikTok really said see you in court!

The popular social media app sued the Trump administration today for ordering its Chinese parent company to sell the popular app’s US business.

In a blog post called “Why we are suing the Administration,” TikTok said President Trump’s “heavily politicized” executive order had the “potential to strip the rights of that community without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process.”

“We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees,” the company said.

Trump earlier this month signed an order requiring Beijing-based ByteDance to sell off its US TikTok assets within 90 days or see the app banned. In the order earlier this month, the president alleged that TikTok “continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States” based on the possibility that Chinese authorities could force TikTok to divulge user data.

It’s not clear how the legal fight with Trump might affect TikTok’s M&A talks. Earlier this month Microsoft confirmed it was in talks to buy TikTok.

Other American buyers reportedly interested in TikTok include Twitter and software giant Oracle, who’s chairman has expressed his personal support of Trump.

TikTok has been valued at about $50 billion by a group of U.S.-based ByteDance investors, Reuters reported.

TikTok, which claims it has more than 100 million U.S. users, is headed by CEO Kevin Mayer, a former Disney exec.

