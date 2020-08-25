Vanessa Bryant Celebrates ‘Kobe Bryant Day’ With Tributes To Her Late Husband And Daughter

Vanessa Bryant continues to remember her husband and daughter after their tragic death with tributes on social media.

On August 23, Kobe Bryant would have been 42 years old, and various celebrities remembered the basketball star and sent condolences to Ms. Bryant.

“Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!!” wrote NBA star LeBron James on Instagram. “Remembering you and honoring you on this day. We will love you forever Kobe,” wrote actress Viola Davis.

Of course, Vanessa had plenty to say with a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday.

“Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she started. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi.”

She continued, “I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily. God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are.”

She went on to say that she wishes it was her that went first “so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache.”

“I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days,” she ended. “I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always.”

Vanessa followed her initial post with a Nike video honoring Bryant and narrated by Kendrick Lamar. She also posted a video tribute from the L.A. Dodgers, The Lakers and the WNBA.

According to ABC 7, a 2016 Los Angeles City Council resolution declared August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day, and Vanessa continued celebrating Kobe on Monday with posts. At one point, she even posted an Instagram photo with her kids and singer Ciara, writing, “It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time.”

Finally, early Tuesday morning, Vanessa posted a photo of a “Black Mamba” Lakers jersey, that players wore to honor Bryant during the playoffs. Bryant wore a No. 8 and No. 24 jersey during his run with the Lakers while Gigi wore a No. 2 jersey as a young baller. The “Black Mamba” jersey had a No. 2 in the top left corner to honor Gigi. Vanessa captioned the photo, “My Kobe and My Gigi forever.”

Kobe and Gigi were among nine people killed on January 26 when a helicopter they were flying in crashed in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant and other family members to the victims are suing the helicopter company in separate lawsuits.

was originally published on newsone.com

