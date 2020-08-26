News
Leslie David Baker AKA Stanley From ‘The Office’ Shuts Down Racists After Standing Up For Black Lives

The veteran actor and Chicago native says that a spin-off series featuring Stanley is in the works but racist fans of 'The Office' told him to stick to acting after supporting Black Lives Matter.

2019 Los Angeles Comic-Con

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Leslie David Baker, a veteran actor best known for his role as the surly but sincere Stanley Hudson on NBC’s The Office series, isn’t letting racism kill his Black joy. After launching an idea for a spin-off series featuring Stanley, racist fans hit him with the “shut up and dribble” angle but Baker isn’t letting it slide one bit.

TMZ has more:

The veteran actor joined “TMZ Live” Monday to address how his ‘Office’ spin-off project led to him becoming the target of hateful attacks, because at the same time … he’s been a vocal supporter of BLM.

Leslie says much like Black athletes being told to “stick to sports,” racists began coming out of the woodwork to tell him to “stick to acting” and bombarding him with other vile messages … and he’s had enough.

The outlet shared Instagram posts from Baker that highlighted some of the racist and unnecessary messages he’s gotten from these so-called “fans” for standing with the Black Lives Matter movement. No worries, however, Baker said that the love and support he’s getting from folks far outweigh the negativity and the series is still forging ahead.

Photo: Getty

Leslie David Baker AKA Stanley From ‘The Office’ Shuts Down Racists After Standing Up For Black Lives  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

leslie david baker , The Office

