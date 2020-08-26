News
The 80’s Are Making A Wondrous Comeback Thanks To DC’s Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Wonder Woman 1984

Source: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

This weekend was a big one for the DC Comics family thanks to their virtual convention DC Fandome where they gave a first look at trailers from some of their highly anticipated upcoming projects, including the ‘Wonder Woman’ follow up ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. The second part of DC Fandome follows on Sept. 12.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ sees our shero fast forwarded to the 1980s where she faces off against two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. The film reunites director Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot, back in her titular role. Warner Bros. Pictures has high hopes for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ after the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Check out the trailer below:

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC. Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) is cutting the film. The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Dunkirk,” “The Lion King”).

‘Wonder Woman’ is highly hailed as one of the best DC offerings and we’re looking forward to seeing how ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ lives up to the original. Are you excited for this one?

The 80’s Are Making A Wondrous Comeback Thanks To DC’s Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

wonder woman 1984

