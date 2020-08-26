Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Millennialympics: The Best TikTok Event

Millennialympics Opening Ceremony

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The first Millennialympics competition has been issued and we need your help choosing the winner…

Watch all the TikTok videos below or on our Instagram @KiddNation and like your favorite!

VIDEOS

@kiddnation

Like this video to vote for @nickadamstiktok for Best TikTok Video in the Millennialympics

♬ original sound – kiddnation

@kiddnation

Like this video to vote for Trey for Best TikTok Video in the Millennialympics

♬ original sound – kiddnation

@kiddnation

Like this video to vote for @anacas31 for Best TikTok Video in the Millennialympics

♬ original sound – tiktokbrownchick

@kiddnation

Like this video to vote for @parttimejustin for Best TikTok Video in the Millennialympics

♬ original sound – kiddnation

AUDIO

COMPETITORS

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MILLENNIALYMPCIS

Millennialympics Opening Ceremony

Millennials, We’re Old: Movies That Turn 20 In 2020

millennialympics , tiktok

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 5 days ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 1 week ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 2 weeks ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 2 weeks ago
08.13.20
YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI
 3 weeks ago
08.06.20
Instagram Reels
Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You…
 3 weeks ago
08.05.20
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 3 weeks ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 3 weeks ago
08.04.20
Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee…
 3 weeks ago
08.04.20
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 3 weeks ago
08.03.20
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.20
bryan cranston
Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.20
Photos
Close