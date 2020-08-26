David & Lorenzo Henrie Talk ‘This Is The Year’ & More! [INTERVIEW]

This is the year! That’s not what most people are saying right now… but this is the year that David and Lorenzo Henrie are releasing their film virtually and all of the proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Find out all about this movie, and the special guest that is hosting it, HERE!

AUDIO

TRAILER

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS INTERVIEWS

Colin Jost Joins The Show! [INTERVIEW]

Ava Max Talks New Music & More! [INTERVIEW]

Sia Gives Us An Exclusive! [INTERVIEW]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: