David & Lorenzo Henrie Talk ‘This Is The Year’ & More! [INTERVIEW]

This Is The Year

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

This is the year! That’s not what most people are saying right now… but this is the year that David and Lorenzo Henrie are releasing their film virtually and all of the proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Find out all about this movie, and the special guest that is hosting it, HERE!

AUDIO

TRAILER

