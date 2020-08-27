Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Daisy Dove Bloom!

Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Katy Perry is a mommy!

The “Teenage Dream” singer gave birth to a healthy baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom and announced their daughter’s arrival via UNICEF. They shared a black and white image of their offspring grasping Bloom’s finger while Perry held on to the newborn baby’s wrist.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said.“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.”

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

The baby girl is Perry’s first child and second for Bloom. He shares a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

RELATED: Baby Bloom: Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child In Her “Never Worn White” Video [WATCH]

RELATED: Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the British Asian Trust

katy perry , orlando bloom

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 3 hours ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 3 days ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 6 days ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 1 week ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 2 weeks ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 2 weeks ago
08.13.20
YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI
 3 weeks ago
08.06.20
Instagram Reels
Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You…
 3 weeks ago
08.05.20
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 3 weeks ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 3 weeks ago
08.04.20
Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee…
 3 weeks ago
08.04.20
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 3 weeks ago
08.03.20
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.20
Photos
Close