Rockets Announce Toyota Center To Serve As Vote Center For 2020 Election

The Houston Rockets and Harris County Clerk office have announced that Toyota Center will serve as a Vote Center for the upcoming Presidential Election. The venue will be open to any registered voter in Harris County from October 13 through the 30th and on Election Day, November 3rd.

Toyota Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who want to vote there. There will also be free parking at Toyota Center throughout the voting process and the venue will follow all CDC and Public Health guidelines regarding social distancing. Visit ToyotaCenter.com for more information regarding how to vote at the arena as well as parking.

“On behalf of the Houston Rockets, and Toyota Center, we are honored to help serve our community by providing a safe and convenient location for Harris County voters for the upcoming Presidential election,” Doug Hall, General Manager & Senior Vice President of Toyota Center said. “Voting is an extremely important right which many have fought hard for throughout the years and we want to thank the Harris County Clerk office for allowing the Rockets and Toyota Center to offer support.”

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins added, “Our elections this November will be historic – not only because we are electing the President of the United States, but also because we must meet the challenge as a community to ensure that every Harris County voter can cast their vote safely,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “I’m thrilled that Toyota Center, home to our beloved Houston Rockets, will be a voting center during the Early Voting Period and on Election Day.”

He continued, “Harris County needs more voting centers than ever before in order to accommodate record voter turnout while following strict safety protocols to keep voters and election workers safe at the polls. We’re grateful to the Rockets organization and to the Toyota Center team for stepping up to serve Harris County residents. Because of your help and that of other community partners across Harris County, no voter will have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their Constitutional right to vote this November.”

RELATED: NBA Teams Boycott Wednesday Playoff Games After Jacob Blake Shooting

RELATED: Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House Vote Against Election ‘Sabotage’

The Rockets have partnered with I am a voter, a nonpartisan movement which aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. Fans can text ROCKETS to 26797 to confirm their voter registration status.

Rockets Announce Toyota Center To Serve As Vote Center For 2020 Election was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: