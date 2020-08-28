News
HomeNews

A$AP Rocky Answers 18 Questions From Rihanna On ‘GQ’ [Video]

His skin type is “handsome”.

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are linking once again. This time the two performers are getting to know each other better over a round robin of Q&A.

In the newest installment of GQ’s Face To Face the two superstars sync up virtually in an effort to get a deeper understanding of one another. The Harlem native is first in the hot seat with the “Where Have You Been” singer. She gets him to discuss a myriad of topics that gets us closer to knowing who Rakim Mayers really is. When asked what food would he never eat even if his life depended on it, he made it clear that he does not have swine on the mind and keeps the pork off his fork when he flat out exclaimed “chitterlings!”

RiRi keeps his melanin skin top of mind due to his association with Fenty.  “I had to discover face cleansing and skin care all at the same time when I was a young buck in the shower,” says Rocky. “You can’t wash your body with the same rag you wash your face with. I was lucky enough to be the type of guy that wants to wash my face.” She goes on to confirms that  he should stick to his metro swag in order to keep the ladies happy. “Women always love men with good skin… We enjoy men that take care of their skin, their nails because it says a lot about how they’ll take care of themselves and the people around them” she explained.

You can watch their exchange below.

Photo:

A$AP Rocky Answers 18 Questions From Rihanna On ‘GQ’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

A$AP Rocky , rihanna

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 7 days ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 1 week ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 2 weeks ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 2 weeks ago
08.13.20
YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI
 3 weeks ago
08.06.20
Instagram Reels
Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You…
 3 weeks ago
08.05.20
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 3 weeks ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 3 weeks ago
08.04.20
Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee…
 4 weeks ago
08.04.20
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 4 weeks ago
08.03.20
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.20
Photos
Close