News
HomeNews

Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked, Ever

To be young, gifted and Black.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

It’s an honor fit for a King. The late Chadwick Boseman‘s final tweet now his the distinction of being Twitter’s most like tweet ever.

The globe is still reeling from the untimely death of the mega-talented Black Panther actor. His final tweet announced his passing and also revealed that he had been ill for four years since being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016.

It wasn’t lost on his fans that throughout his incredible run portraying T’Challa aka Black Panther in the MCU, and other critically-acclaimed roles, he was literally fighting for his life while inspiring a generation of kids and adults.

Boseman’s penultimate tweet was also a winner as he celebrated Kamala Harris’ historic selection as Joe Biden’s running mate. It only made sense considering he too is a proud Howard University alum as is Senator and now VP-candidate Harris.

Rest In Power, King.

Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked, Ever  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Chadwick Boseman

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 5 days ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 7 days ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 1 week ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 1 week ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 2 weeks ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 2 weeks ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 3 weeks ago
08.13.20
YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI
 4 weeks ago
08.06.20
Instagram Reels
Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You…
 4 weeks ago
08.05.20
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 4 weeks ago
08.04.20
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4
 4 weeks ago
08.04.20
Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee…
 4 weeks ago
08.04.20
Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby…
 4 weeks ago
08.03.20
Photos
Close