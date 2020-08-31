Want something fun to do on a Saturday night? Come out to see some drive-thru comedy! The Radio One Houston family of stations (97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, Radio Now 92.1) are coming together for the Drive ‘N Comedy, brought to you by Hennessy on October 10 at Aveva Stadium (12131 Kirby Drive)!

Taking the stage are none other than Rickey Smiley, Ali Siddiq, Juan Villareal and Marcus D. Wiley! Tickets are on sale now at Ticketreturn.com OR you can click the link below OR you can text COMEDY to 2-4-0-4-2 for a direct link to purchase!

This event WILL have strict social distancing rules as in accordance with the CIty of Houston. Click the next page for contest rules as well as a FAQ regarding the event.

Join Rickey Smiley, Ali Siddiq, Juan Villareal & Marcus D. Wiley For Our Drive ‘N Comedy Event! [TICKETS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1: