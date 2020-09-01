Entertainment News
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce Birth Of Their Baby Girl, Lyra

Ed Sheeran is a proud papa!

The singer and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl into the word last week. Her name? Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran!

Sheeran shared a photo on Instagram of the baby’s crib along with a pair of cute little socks to commemorate the occasion.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…,” he wrote. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”

The post was Sheeran’s first since December and we wish the family many blessings! Also, what a heck of a middle name!

